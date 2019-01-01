Bruce Peninsula is a Canadian indie rock band, whose style has been described as "a near indescribable and rousing potpourri of prog, gospel, folk, rock, pop and country." The band consists of core members Matt Cully on vocals and guitar, Misha Bower on vocals, Neil Haverty on vocals, guitar and metallophone, Andrew Barker on bass guitar and lap steel and Steve McKay on drums. Bruce Peninsula also regularly features a large choir section, currently[when?] made up of Tamara Lindeman (The Weather Station), Ivy Mairi, Daniella Gesundheit (Snowblink) and Kari Peddle. The choir has previously included Katie Stelmanis (Austra), Casey Mecija (Ohbijou), Isla Craig, Amy Learmonth (the Youngest), Taylor Kirk (Timber Timbre) and Christienne Chesney.