Friedrich SilcherBorn 27 June 1789. Died 26 August 1860
Friedrich Silcher
1789-06-27
Friedrich Silcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Philipp Friedrich Silcher (27 June 1789 in Schnait (today part of Weinstadt) – 26 August 1860 in Tübingen), was a German composer, mainly known for his lieder (songs), and an important folksong collector.
Friedrich Silcher Tracks
4 Lieder: Lorelei; Frisch gesungen; Jäger aus Kurpfalz; In einem kühlen Grunde
4 Lieder: Lorelei; Frisch gesungen; Jäger aus Kurpfalz; In einem kühlen Grunde
3 songs by Schubert with their traditional versions
3 songs by Schubert with their traditional versions
Mein Roslein
Mein Roslein
Overture in E flat major
Overture in E flat major
