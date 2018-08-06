Danny ThompsonEnglish double bass player. Born 4 April 1939
Danny Thompson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmqk.jpg
1939-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cd5e16e-a6ab-43af-8d75-158b3b561f6e
Danny Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Henry Edward Thompson (born 4 April 1939) is an English multi-instrumentalist best known as a double bassist. He has had a long musical career playing with a large variety of other musicians, particularly Richard Thompson and John Martyn.
For four years, between 1964 and 1967, he was a member of Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, led a trio that included guitarist John McLaughlin, and was a founding member of the British folk-jazz band Pentangle. Since 1987, he has also recorded four solo albums. He converted to Islam in 1990.
Danny Thompson Performances & Interviews
Danny Thompson Tracks
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
Jerry Douglas
Orpheus
Mark Isham
La Danse De La Vie
Aly Bain
Waiting For The Federals
Aly Bain
Boots Of Spanish Leather (feat. Jerry Douglas, Donald Shaw, Danny Thompson & Tommy Hayes)
Nanci Griffith
Margaret Anne Robertson
Aly Bain
Crusader
Danny Thompson
Swedish Dance
Danny Thompson
Sweetheart on the Barricade
Richard Thompson
Poison
Jacqui McShee
Heartbreak Hotel
Martin Simpson
On A Monday
Tim O'Brien, John Doyle, Jerry Douglas, Jerry Douglas, Jerry Douglas, Danny Thompson & Donald Shaw
Hatmosphere
Danny Thompson
Happy Time
Tim Buckley
