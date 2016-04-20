Robert RadeckeBorn 31 October 1830. Died 21 June 1911
Robert Radecke
1830-10-31
Robert Radecke Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Martin Robert Radecke (31 October 1830 – 21 June 1911) was a German composer.
Overture to Shakespeare's King John
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
