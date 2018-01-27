Da Youngsta's are a rap group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that consisted of brothers Taji "Taj Mahal" Goodman (born February 1977) and Qu'ran "Q-Ball" Goodman (born March 1978); and their cousin Tarik "Reek Geez" Dawson (born February 1976).

The group released four albums in four years, experiencing its greatest success with 1993's The Aftermath.