Da Youngsta'sFormed 1991. Disbanded 1995
1991
Da Youngsta's are a rap group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that consisted of brothers Taji "Taj Mahal" Goodman (born February 1977) and Qu'ran "Q-Ball" Goodman (born March 1978); and their cousin Tarik "Reek Geez" Dawson (born February 1976).
The group released four albums in four years, experiencing its greatest success with 1993's The Aftermath.
Pass Da Mic
Crewz Pop
Iz U Wit Me
