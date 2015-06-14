We Are HarlotFormed 2011
We Are Harlot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cd18d95-7a5d-4919-a7e0-5ac8b2fe6421
We Are Harlot Biography (Wikipedia)
We Are Harlot, often shortened to just Harlot, is a hard rock supergroup organized by singer Danny Worsnop, of Asking Alexandria and Jeff George who was formerly Sebastian Bach's guitarist. The lineup also includes bassist Brian Weaver from Silvertide and drummer Bruno Agra formerly of Revolution Renaissance. Formed in 2011, they released their first single titled "Denial" in 2014 and released their debut self-titled album on March 30, 2015 in the US (earliest release March 27 in Germany), which debuted in US and UK charts and sold 5,000 copies in the US in its first week.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
We Are Harlot Tracks
Sort by
Never Turn Back
We Are Harlot
Never Turn Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easier To Leave
We Are Harlot
Easier To Leave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easier To Leave
Last played on
The One
We Are Harlot
The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The One
Last played on
Dancing On Nails
We Are Harlot
Dancing On Nails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are Harlot Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist