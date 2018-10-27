65daysofstatic (often abbreviated as 65dos, 65days, or simply 65) are an experimental rock band from Sheffield, England. Formed in 2001, the band is composed of instrumentalists Paul Wolinski, Joe Shrewsbury, Rob Jones and Simon Wright.

The band’s music has been described as heavy, progressive, guitar-driven instrumental post-rock, interspersed with live drums and off-beat sampled drums akin to those of Aphex Twin, although they have continued to evolve their sound by incorporating electronic music, drum and bass and glitch music. They have been described as, "a soundtrack to a new dimension, where rock, dance and electronica are equals."

The band's first album, The Fall of Math, was released in September 2004, to critical acclaim, described as "an album that can retain the dynamics, fraught tension and climactic explosiveness of its peers and influences, whilst still sounding like one of the most urgent and direct long-player releases of the year." The band released a further four studio albums, One Time for All Time, The Destruction of Small Ideas, We Were Exploding Anyway and Wild Light, and a soundtrack, Silent Running.