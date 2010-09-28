Single Gun Theory were an Australian electronic dance music band formed in 1986. Founding mainstay members were Jacqui Hunt on lead vocals; Kath Power on vocal melodies and synthesiser; and Peter Rivett-Carnac on guitar, synthesiser and sampling. They released three studio albums, Exorcise This Wasteland (1987), Millions, Like Stars in My Hands, Daggers in My Heart, Wage War (1991) and Flow, River of My Soul (1994) for Canadian label, Nettwerk, and Australia's Volition Records. Their music combined elements of downtempo electronic music with introspective, ethereal vocals and samples of dialogue. They also released a soundtrack album for Samantha Lang's film The Monkey's Mask in 2000.