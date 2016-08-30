Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ccde1f9-423e-4e54-ae31-13bad1a62be2
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester (GMJO) (in English, Gustav Mahler Youth Orchestra) is a youth orchestra based in Vienna, Austria, founded in 1986 by conductor Claudio Abbado.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester Performances & Interviews
- Wagner: Rienzi ‒ overture - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-17T15:38:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Wagner's Rienzi ‒ overture.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nl0v4
Wagner: Rienzi ‒ overture - Preview Clip
Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 9 in D minor (Proms 2016)
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No 9 in D minor (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Symphony No 9 in D minor (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Cantata No 82, 'Ich habe genug' (Proms 2016)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 82, 'Ich habe genug' (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 82, 'Ich habe genug' (Proms 2016)
Last played on
An Alpine Symphony
Richard Strauss
An Alpine Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
An Alpine Symphony
Last played on
Four Orchestral Pieces, Op 12 (Preludio)
Béla Bartók
Four Orchestral Pieces, Op 12 (Preludio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Four Orchestral Pieces, Op 12 (Preludio)
Last played on
Symphony no. 5 in D minor Op.47
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony no. 5 in D minor Op.47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Symphony no. 5 in D minor Op.47
Piano Concerto in G major
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto in G major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Piano Concerto in G major
Rienzi (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Rienzi (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Rienzi (Overture)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 60
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezd8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-30T10:46:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx05p.jpg
30
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 56: Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev45v2
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-24T10:46:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0178g3h.jpg
24
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 56: Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 57: Wagner, Berg, R. Strauss & Ravel
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec25v2
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-26T10:46:57
26
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 57: Wagner, Berg, R. Strauss & Ravel
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 53: Stravinsky, Ravel & Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8f38g
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-24T10:46:57
24
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 53: Stravinsky, Ravel & Tchaikovsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-01T10:46:57
1
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist