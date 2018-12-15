Hoagy LandsBorn 4 May 1936. Died 12 January 2002
Hoagy Lands
1936-05-04
Hoagy Lands Biography (Wikipedia)
Hoagy Lands (May 4, 1936 – January 12, 2002) was an American soul singer.
Hoagy Lands Tracks
The Next in Line
Lighted Windows
[Im Gonna] Cry Some Tears
Next In Line.
Hoagy Lands Links
