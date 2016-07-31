Joe CubaBorn 22 April 1931. Died 15 February 2009
Joe Cuba
1931-04-22
Joe Cuba Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Cuba (April 22, 1931 – February 15, 2009), was an American conga drummer of Puerto Rican descent widely regarded as the "Father of Latin Boogaloo".
Llegue
Llegue
Bang Bang
Bang Bang
el Pito
el Pito
