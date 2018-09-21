Julia HamariBorn 21 November 1942
Julia Hamari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-11-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0cc6f0f5-b06b-4050-b6be-481cbf7af1ef
Julia Hamari Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Hamari (born 21 November 1942) is a Hungarian mezzo-soprano and alto singer in opera and concert, appearing internationally. She is an academic voice teacher in Stuttgart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julia Hamari Tracks
Sort by
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
Last played on
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Orchestra
Last played on
Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen? (Cantata BWV81: Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen? (Cantata BWV81: Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen? (Cantata BWV81: Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen)
Last played on
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
Domenico Cimarosa
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56t.jpglink
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
Last played on
Woiwode der Zigeuner (Der Zigeunerbaron)
Johann Strauss II
Woiwode der Zigeuner (Der Zigeunerbaron)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Woiwode der Zigeuner (Der Zigeunerbaron)
Last played on
5 Songs Sz.61, Op.15
Béla Bartók
5 Songs Sz.61, Op.15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
5 Songs Sz.61, Op.15
Last played on
Husz Magyar nepdal [20 Hungarian folk songs] Sz.92 for voice and piano
Béla Bartók
Husz Magyar nepdal [20 Hungarian folk songs] Sz.92 for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Husz Magyar nepdal [20 Hungarian folk songs] Sz.92 for voice and piano
Last played on
Don Sanche ou Le chateau d'amour - opera in 1 act S.1 - Final scene
Tamas Pal, Gerard Garino, Katalin Farkas, Franz Liszt, Julia Hamari & Orchestra of the Budapest State Opera
Don Sanche ou Le chateau d'amour - opera in 1 act S.1 - Final scene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don Sanche ou Le chateau d'amour - opera in 1 act S.1 - Final scene
Performer
Last played on
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Enid Hartle, Teresa Kubiak, Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Julia Hamari, Anna Reynolds, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Sir Georg Solti
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8j8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-10T10:47:20
10
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er2rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-15T10:47:20
15
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep9rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-17T10:47:20
17
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist