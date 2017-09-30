Mick KarnBorn 24 July 1958. Died 4 January 2011
Mick Karn
Mick Karn Biography (Wikipedia)
Andonis Michaelides (Greek: Αντώνης Μιχαηλίδης; 24 July 1958 – 4 January 2011), better known as Mick Karn, was a British multi-instrumentalist musician and songwriter, who rose to fame as the bassist for the art rock/new wave band Japan, from 1974 to 1982. Karn's distinctive fretless bass sound and melodic playing style were a trademark of the band's sound.
Mick Karn Tracks
Cantonese Boy
Richard Barbieri
The Art of Parties (live)
Richard Barbieri
Nightporter (live)
Richard Barbieri
Bestial Cluster (Live)
Mick Karn
Tribal Dawn
Mick Karn
Weather The Windmill
Mick Karn
Dreams of Reason
Mick Karn
