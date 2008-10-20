SkalariakFormed 1994. Disbanded 20 October 2008
Skalariak is a Spanish ska band founded in 1994 in Navarre by Juantxo Skalari and Peio Skalari. Their lyrics are in Spanish and Basque. Also in their works the sounds of punk, reggae, and other styles can be found.
