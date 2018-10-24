Michael Crooms, better known by his stage name Mr. Collipark and also known as DJ Smurf, is a hip hop producer and the president of his own Atlanta-based record label, Collipark Music, which was started in 1999.

The name Collipark was derived from the city of College Park, Georgia. Crooms is credited as playing a major role in the career of the Ying Yang Twins, Soulja Boy, Taurus, Hurricane Chris, V.I.C., and Vistoso Bosses.

In 2007, Mr. Collipark won BMI's "Songwriter of the Year" award. He was also nominated for a 2008 Grammy for his work with Soulja Boy.

In 2011, Mr. Collipark debuted his mixtape Can I Have the Club Back Please, which features tracks from artists including Translee, Treal Lee & Prince Rick and the Ying Yang Twins.