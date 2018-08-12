Shane & ShaneFormed 2001
Shane & Shane
2001
Shane & Shane Biography (Wikipedia)
Shane & Shane is a Texas-based, contemporary worship music band known for acoustic praise and worship music. The band consists of Shane Barnard (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Shane Everett (vocals). They are often joined by their drummer and manager, Joey Parish.
Shane & Shane Tracks
Taste And See
Taste And See
Taste And See
