Patrick KeelerBorn 6 October 1975
Patrick Keeler
1975-10-06
Patrick Keeler Biography (Wikipedia)
James Patrick Keeler is an American rock music drummer from Cincinnati, who best known for playing in The Greenhornes, The Raconteurs, and The Afghan Whigs. He plays with both traditional and matched grips.
