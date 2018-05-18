Rossy de PalmaBorn 16 September 1964
Rossy de Palma
1964-09-16
Rossy de Palma Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosa Elena García Echave (born 16 September 1964), better known as Rossy de Palma, is a Spanish actress.
Rossy de Palma Tracks
