Beware of DarknessFormed 2010
Beware of Darkness
2010
Beware of Darkness Biography (Wikipedia)
Beware of Darkness is an American rock band consisting of vocalist/guitarist Kyle Nicolaides, bassist Daniel Curcio, and drummer Lionel Forrester Jr. Their debut album, Orthodox was released May 7, 2013. Their second album Are You Real? was released on September 16, 2016.
Beware of Darkness Tracks
All Who Remain
Beware of Darkness
All Who Remain
All Who Remain
Muther Muther
Beware of Darkness
Muther Muther
Muther Muther
Dope
Beware of Darkness
Dope
Dope
Sweet Girl
Beware of Darkness
Sweet Girl
Sweet Girl
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T10:22:15
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
