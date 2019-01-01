Ednita NazarioBorn 11 April 1955
Ednita Nazario
1955-04-11
Ednita Nazario Biography (Wikipedia)
Edna María Nazario Figueroa (born April 11, 1955) is a Puerto Rican musician, singer, songwriter and actress who has achieved stardom both at home and abroad. She has been in the music business from a young age, and has released over 28 albums throughout her career.
