The Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra (also known simply as Tafelmusik) is a Canadian baroque orchestra specializing in early music and based in Toronto. They often perform with choir and play period instruments.

The orchestra was founded in 1979 by oboist Kenneth Solway and bassoonist Susan Graves. Violinist Jeanne Lamon served as Music Director from 1981 to 2014. Lamon then held the title of Chief Artistic Advisor until 2017 when Italian violinist Elisa Citterio was appointed the new Music Director. Lamon continues to perform and tour with the orchestra in a reduced capacity.

The orchestra has 19 full-time members who specialize in historical performance and technique, with additional musicians joining the ensemble when required.

The Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, under the direction of Ivars Taurins, was formed in 1981 to complement the orchestra.