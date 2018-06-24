The Rumble StripsFormed 2004. Disbanded 2009
The Rumble Strips
2004
The Rumble Strips Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rumble Strips are an English band from Tavistock, Devon. The band took their name from rumble strips, which are a series of small, continuous lines of bumps alongside a road designed to help prevent inattentive drivers straying off the road. Having known each other since childhood, a precise conception date for the band doesn't really exist. The 4-piece line-up of Charlie Waller, Henry Clark, Tom Gorbutt & Matt Wheeler was present from the first recordings until late 2006 when Sam Mansbridge joined to fill out the sound developed during the recording of 'Girls & Weather'. The band were signed to Fallout Records, a subsidiary of Universal Island Records.
The Rumble Strips Tracks
Girls and Boys
The Rumble Strips
Girls and Boys
Girls and Boys
Girls And Boys In Love
The Rumble Strips
Girls And Boys In Love
Girls And Boys In Love
Alarm Clock
The Rumble Strips
Alarm Clock
Alarm Clock
London
The Rumble Strips
London
London
Building A Boat
The Rumble Strips
Building A Boat
Building A Boat
Boys and Girls
The Rumble Strips
Boys and Girls
Boys and Girls
Not The Only Person
The Rumble Strips
Not The Only Person
Not The Only Person
Motorcycle
The Rumble Strips
Motorcycle
Motorcycle
Girls And Weather (6 Music Session, 2 Jul 2007)
The Rumble Strips
Girls And Weather (6 Music Session, 2 Jul 2007)
Girls And Boys In Love (6 Music Session, 2 Jul 2007)
The Rumble Strips
Girls And Boys In Love (6 Music Session, 2 Jul 2007)
"Boys and Girls" (Girls & Boys in Love)
The Rumble Strips
"Boys and Girls" (Girls & Boys in Love)
Back Bone
The Rumble Strips
Back Bone
Back Bone
Girls And Boys In Love (Kissy Klub Version)
The Rumble Strips
Girls And Boys In Love (Kissy Klub Version)
Daniel
The Rumble Strips
Daniel
Daniel
Daniel (Pick N Mix Contender)
The Rumble Strips
Daniel (Pick N Mix Contender)
Tease Me
The Rumble Strips
Tease Me
Tease Me
Welcome to the Walk Alone
The Rumble Strips
Welcome to the Walk Alone
Welcome to the Walk Alone
Not The Only Person (Maida Vale Session)
The Rumble Strips
Not The Only Person (Maida Vale Session)
Not The Only Person (Maida Vale Session)
