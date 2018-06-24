The Rumble Strips are an English band from Tavistock, Devon. The band took their name from rumble strips, which are a series of small, continuous lines of bumps alongside a road designed to help prevent inattentive drivers straying off the road. Having known each other since childhood, a precise conception date for the band doesn't really exist. The 4-piece line-up of Charlie Waller, Henry Clark, Tom Gorbutt & Matt Wheeler was present from the first recordings until late 2006 when Sam Mansbridge joined to fill out the sound developed during the recording of 'Girls & Weather'. The band were signed to Fallout Records, a subsidiary of Universal Island Records.