Trevor DuncanBorn 27 February 1924. Died 17 December 2005
Trevor Duncan
1924-02-27
Trevor Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Duncan (27 February 1924 – 17 December 2005) was an English composer, particularly noted for his light music compositions. Born in London, and largely self-taught, he originally composed as a sideline while working for the BBC. In the UK, he is well known for pieces such as The Girl From Corsica, High Heels and the March from A Little Suite, all of which gained fame as television and radio themes.
Trevor Duncan Tracks
March (Little Suite) aka Dr. Finlay's Casebook
March (Little Suite) aka Dr. Finlay's Casebook
March From A Little Suite (Dr Finlays Casebook)
Doctor Finlay's Casebook (March From A Little Suite)
March From A Little Suite
March From A Little Suite
DR FINLAY'S CASEBOOK
The Girl From Corsica
The Girl From Corsica
A Little Suite: march
A Little Suite: march
Cheeky Monkey
Cheeky Monkey
The Girl from Corsica
The Girl from Corsica
'March' from 'A Little Suite' [theme from "Doctor Finlay's Casebook", 1962-71]
High Heels
High Heels
