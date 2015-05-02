Bryan "Braille" Winchester (born 1981) is an American hip hop recording artist. He has been writing and recording hip-hop music since he was 13 years old. For a short time, Bryan and his family relocated to the Marlton section of Evesham Township, New Jersey where he attended Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees Township. Fully focused on music, Bryan Winchester adopted the stage name Braille Brizzy and headed back to experience the Portland music scene. The MC originally named himself "Reflection" and released one very narrowly distributed demo under the name, but later changed it to Braille.

The concept behind the name Braille relates to "Helping People Understand the things they can't see." He has worked with a host of premier hip hop recording acts including his group Lightheaded, with rapper-producer Ohmega Watts and rapper Othello. Braille was also a part of a group called Acts 29 consisting of himself, Ohmega Watts, and Soul Plasma. Acts 29 has only released one album and is not planning on releasing any more material. Braille was signed to Syntax Records in 1999 and continues to record for the label. The majority of his recordings are credited to his own label imprint "Hip-hop Is Music." Influenced by the positive vibe of the group A Tribe Called Quest, Braille started recording Christian hip hop music. His first album called Lifefirst: Half the Battle was released when he was 17 years old.