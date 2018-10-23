Doc ScottBorn 1969
Doc Scott
1969
Doc Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott McIlroy (born 1969, Coventry, Warwickshire, England), better known as Doc Scott or Nasty Habits, is an English drum and bass DJ and producer.
He has released a number of influential tracks in the scene, including "NHS" (Absolute 2 Records, 1991), "Here Come The Drumz / Dark Angel" (Reinforced Records, 1992), "Deranged" (Reinforced Records, 1993), "VIP Drumz / Unofficial Ghost" (Metalheadz, 1994), and "Shadow Boxing" (31 Records, 1996)
Doc Scott Tracks
Drumz 95
Machines
Champion Sound (Doc Scott Remix)
Nhs
VIP Drums
The Rider
NHS (Total Science Remix)
Shadowboxing (The Remix)
It's Yours
Blue Skies
Far Away
Absolute (Surgery Midnite Mix)
Shadow Boxing
Shadowboxing (Om Unit VIP)
Swarm
Unofficial Ghost
Shadow Boxing
Prototyped
NSH (feat. Total Science)
NHS (Total Science Remix)
Dark Angel
Surgery (Midnight Mix)
Surgery
