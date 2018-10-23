Scott McIlroy (born 1969, Coventry, Warwickshire, England), better known as Doc Scott or Nasty Habits, is an English drum and bass DJ and producer.

He has released a number of influential tracks in the scene, including "NHS" (Absolute 2 Records, 1991), "Here Come The Drumz / Dark Angel" (Reinforced Records, 1992), "Deranged" (Reinforced Records, 1993), "VIP Drumz / Unofficial Ghost" (Metalheadz, 1994), and "Shadow Boxing" (31 Records, 1996)