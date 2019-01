Mark Howard (born June 8, 1964 in Manchester, England) is a Canadian record producer, engineer, and mixer. He has worked with many artists including Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Marianne Faithfull, Emmylou Harris, U2, Peter Gabriel, R.E.M., Neil Young, and The Neville Brothers.

