Mark HowardProducer/recording engineer. Born 8 June 1964
Mark Howard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-06-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c96a051-38e5-498d-b39e-c5b7e97fe72a
Mark Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Howard (born June 8, 1964 in Manchester, England) is a Canadian record producer, engineer, and mixer. He has worked with many artists including Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Marianne Faithfull, Emmylou Harris, U2, Peter Gabriel, R.E.M., Neil Young, and The Neville Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Howard Tracks
Sort by
Happy Trails
Mark Howard
Happy Trails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Trails
Last played on
Back to artist