Mary Lucas née Anderson (1882–1952) was an English composer. She studied in Dresden and at the Royal College of Music with Herbert Howells and R.O. Morris. She married entrepreneur and inventor Ralph Lucas in 1903 and her son Colin became a noted architect. She gave up composition for a few years after she married, but returned to produce a number of successful compositions. Her Sonata for clarinet was written for Pauline Juler in 1938. Lucas' papers are partially housed at the British Library, while some manuscripts and other papers are held at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
