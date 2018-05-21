Thomas DunhillBorn 1 February 1877. Died 13 March 1946
Thomas Dunhill
1877-02-01
Thomas Dunhill Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Frederick Dunhill (1 February 1877 – 13 March 1946) was an English composer and writer on musical subjects. His compositions include a song cycle, The Wind among the Reeds, and an operetta, Tantivy Towers.
Phantasy Suite for clarinet and piano, Op 91
Thomas Dunhill
Phantasy Suite for clarinet and piano, Op 91
Phantasy Suite for clarinet and piano, Op 91
Last played on
The Cloths of Heaven
Thomas Dunhill
The Cloths of Heaven
The Cloths of Heaven
Last played on
Quintet for clarinet, horn, piano and strings in E flat, Op. 3: 2nd mvt
Thomas Dunhill
Quintet for clarinet, horn, piano and strings in E flat, Op. 3: 2nd mvt
Quintet for clarinet, horn, piano and strings in E flat, Op. 3: 2nd mvt
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony in A minor, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Thomas Dunhill
Symphony in A minor, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Symphony in A minor, Op 48 (2nd mvt)
Conductor
Last played on
To the Queen of Heaven
Alisdair Hogarth, Thomas Dunhill & Jennifer Johnston
To the Queen of Heaven
To the Queen of Heaven
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1944: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
1944-08-01T10:40:26
1
Aug
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1943: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1943-08-05T10:40:26
5
Aug
1943
Proms 1943: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 58
Queen's Hall
1919-10-22T10:40:26
22
Oct
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 58
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 26
Queen's Hall
1919-09-15T10:40:26
15
Sep
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 26
Queen's Hall
