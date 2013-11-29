Diagram of the Heart were an electronic-pop duo which consisted of members Anthony Gorry and Kye Sones from London, England. The group's first single "Dead Famous" led Q Magazine to brand them one of the "hottest new bands this year", as well as Popjustice, and Clash magazine naming the single "Song of the Day".

Diagram of the Heart's debut album "Vital Signs" is still yet to be released on Sony Records and the band's second single "If I Were You" was released on 11 March 2011 getting over 400,000 hits on YouTube.

They also released the song "Did I?" on 17 October 2010.

Throughout September and October, Diagram of the Heart accompanied BBC Radio 1 DJ Jo Whiley on her freshers tour, throughout which they previewed a cover of British band The xx's "Islands".

The duo played at the 2010 iTunes festival at Camden's Roundhouse on 29 July 2010 as well as playing Ibiza Rocks with Calvin Harris and Example and supporting the Scissor Sisters in Manchester.

They also played the following festivals in 2010: V, Wireless, T in the Park, T4 on the Beach and Bestival.