Larry PorterBorn 1 September 1951
Larry Porter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c8f9502-43bc-4c05-b216-72c3d59031a7
Larry Porter Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence "Larry" Stephen Porter (September 1, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio) is an American jazz musician and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Porter Tracks
Sort by
Do, do, do
George Gershwin
Do, do, do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Do, do, do
Orchestra
Last played on
Clap yo' hands
George Gershwin
Clap yo' hands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Clap yo' hands
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist