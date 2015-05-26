Jaroslav Hutka (born 21 April 1947 in Olomouc) is a Czech musician, composer, songwriter, and democracy and human rights activist. He was a signatory of Charter 77 and the 2008 Prague Declaration on European Conscience and Communism.

Hutka left Czechoslovakia in October 1978 due to persecution from the Communist authorities, and lived in exile in the Netherlands. After the fall of communism in Czechoslovakia on 26 November 1989, he returned to his native country.