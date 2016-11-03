The Springbok Nude Girls (a.k.a. the Nudies, or the Nude Girls) is a rock band from Cape Town, South Africa.

An alternative rock band, the Nude Girls introduced punk rock, ska, acid jazz and heavy metal into their songs, introducing a new world of music to the youth of South Africa in the early 1990s.[citation needed]

They played their first big gig in September 1994 in Stellenbosch. Since then, the Nude girls have toured extensively. In 2000, the band received a South African Music Award for Best Rock Album (Surpass The Powers). The Nude Girls were voted the Best South Africa rock band in a poll conducted by South African radio station 5FM.[citation needed]