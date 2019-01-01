Hubert Klyne HeadleyBorn 1906. Died 1996
Hubert Klyne Headley
1906
Hubert Klyne Headley Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Klyne Headley (1906–1996) was an American composer, pianist and organist.
