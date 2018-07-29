Brian McComas (born May 23, 1972) is an American country music artist. Originally signed to Mercury Nashville Records in 2001, McComas charted two minor singles in 2001 and 2002. A year later, he switched to Lyric Street Records, charting the Top Ten single "99.9% Sure (I've Never Been Here Before)" on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. His eponymous debut album was also released that year. It produced an additional single before McComas was dropped from Lyric Street. He later signed to Katapult Records, which released his second album, Back Up Again, in 2006.