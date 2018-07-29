Brian McComasBorn 23 May 1972
Brian McComas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c85d7e2-e26d-46ff-b50e-1e67273deb7e
Brian McComas Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian McComas (born May 23, 1972) is an American country music artist. Originally signed to Mercury Nashville Records in 2001, McComas charted two minor singles in 2001 and 2002. A year later, he switched to Lyric Street Records, charting the Top Ten single "99.9% Sure (I've Never Been Here Before)" on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. His eponymous debut album was also released that year. It produced an additional single before McComas was dropped from Lyric Street. He later signed to Katapult Records, which released his second album, Back Up Again, in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian McComas Tracks
Sort by
You're In My Head
Brian McComas
You're In My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're In My Head
Last played on
Brian McComas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist