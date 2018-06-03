Francis PilkingtonBorn 1565. Died 1638
Francis Pilkington
1565
Francis Pilkington Biography
Francis Pilkington (ca. 1565 – 1638) was an English classical composer, lutenist and singer, of the Renaissance and Baroque period. Pilkington received a B.Mus. degree from Oxford in 1595. In 1602 he became a singing man at Chester Cathedral and spent the rest of his life serving the cathedral. He became a minor canon in 1612, took holy orders in 1614 and was named precentor of the cathedral in 1623. Although he was a churchman, Pilkington composed largely secular music—ayres, madrigals, and lute songs. He died in Chester.
Rest, Sweet Nymphs (1605)
Francis Pilkington
Rest, Sweet Nymphs (1605)
Rest, Sweet Nymphs (1605)
Choir
Director
Last played on
Rest Sweet Nymphs
Francis Pilkington
Rest Sweet Nymphs
Rest Sweet Nymphs
Ensemble
Last played on
