Ray CampiBorn 20 April 1934
Ray Campi
1934-04-20
Ray Campi Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Charles "Ray" Campi (born April 20, 1934), is an American rock and roll musician sometimes called "The King of Rockabilly". He first recorded in the mid-1950s. Campi's trademark is his white double bass, which he often jumps on top of and "rides" while playing.
Ray Campi Tracks
