2004
The Jim Jones Revue were an English garage rock and roll band composed of Jim Jones, Rupert Orton, Henri Herbert, Gavin Jay and Nick Jones.
Where Da Money Go?
Where Da Money Go?
Cement Mixer (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2008)
Princess And The Frog (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2008)
Rock 'n' Roll Psychosis (6 Music Session, 11 Dec 2008)
Princess And The Frog
Princess And The Frog
Ain't My Problem, Baby - 6 Music session 18/10/2011
7 Times Around The Sun (6 Music Session, 15 May 2013)
Where Da Money Go (6 Music Session, 15 May 2013)
Midnight Oceans And The Savage Heart (6 Music Session, 15 May 2013)
Rock N Roll Psychosis (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 11 Dec 2008)
Burning Your House Down - 6Music Session 21/09/2009
Dishonest John
Dishonest John
Cement Mixer
Cement Mixer
Shoot First
Shoot First
Rock 'n' Roll Psychosis
Rock 'n' Roll Psychosis
7 Times Around The Sun
7 Times Around The Sun
High Horse
High Horse
Elemental - 6Music Session 21/09/2009
Elemental - 6Music Session 21/09/2009
Midnight Oceans and the Savage Heart
Midnight Oceans and the Savage Heart
High Horse - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
High Horse - 6Music Session 07/03/2011
Chain Gang
Chain Gang
High Horse (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 25 Sep 2014)
Rock n Roll Psychosis (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 25 Sep 2014)
