Mayssa Karaa (born 1989 in Beirut, Lebanon) is a Lebanese American Grammy nominated singer currently based in Los Angeles, California. Karaa first moved to Boston in 2007 and graduate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in 2012. While in Boston, she toured with Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito, and later collaborated and toured with Arabic musician Simon Shaheen. She has also toured with the Berklee World Strings Orchestra. In 2013 she was the featured vocalist on the Arabic version of "White Rabbit" on the American Hustle Soundtrack which was nominated to the Grammy Awards as Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2015. Karaa was awarded the National Cultural Award of Lebanon for the song at the American Hustle premier in Beirut, and as of 2014 she moved to Los Angeles and is writing her debut solo album.