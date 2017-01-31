John Frederick Robinson (born December 29, 1954 in Creston, Iowa) is an American drummer and session musician. He is known for his work with Quincy Jones, including Michael Jackson's multiplatinum Off the Wall album and the charity single "We Are the World".

Robinson attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. He has released two solo albums: Funkshui (2004) and Platinum (2007). He was inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2005.

Robinson has played on dozens of film soundtracks, including Grand Canyon, ER, My Cousin Vinny, Jerry Maguire, The Bodyguard, Independence Day, Man of Steel, Space Jam, That Thing You Do!, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.