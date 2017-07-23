Brent CarverBorn 17 November 1951
Brent Carver
1951-11-17
Brent Carver Biography (Wikipedia)
Brent Carver (born November 17, 1951) is Canadian actor best known for his performances on Broadway in Parade as Leo Frank and Kiss of the Spider Woman as Molina, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical in 1993.
Brent Carver Tracks
Her Name Is Aurora
Brent Carver
Her Name Is Aurora
Her Name Is Aurora
Last played on
Mama, It's Me
Brent Carver
Mama, It's Me
Mama, It's Me
Last played on
Her Name Is Aurora
Brent Carver
Her Name Is Aurora
Her Name Is Aurora
Last played on
She's a Woman
Brent Carver
She's a Woman
She's a Woman
Last played on
Dressing Them Up
Brent Carver
Dressing Them Up
Dressing Them Up
Last played on
All The Wasted Time
Brent Carver
All The Wasted Time
All The Wasted Time
Last played on
