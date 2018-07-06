Don HoUS traditional pop musician, singer & entertainer. Born 13 August 1930. Died 14 April 2007
1930-08-13
Don Ho Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Tai Loy Ho (August 13, 1930 – April 14, 2007) was an American traditional pop musician, singer and entertainer. He is best known for the song "Tiny Bubbles" from the album of the same name.
Tiny Bubbles
Galveston
