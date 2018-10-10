Thomas Paul "Tompall" Glaser (September 3, 1933 – August 12, 2013) was an American outlaw country music artist.

Glaser was born in Spalding, Nebraska, the son of Alice Harriet Marie (née Davis) and Louis Nicholas Glaser. He was raised on a farm. Since the 1950s, he recorded as a solo artist and with his brothers Chuck and Jim in the trio Tompall & the Glaser Brothers. Tompall Glaser's highest-charting solo single was Shel Silverstein's "Put Another Log on the Fire", which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles (now Hot Country Songs) charts in 1975 and appeared with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Jessi Colter on the album Wanted! The Outlaws. In the 1970s his Nashville recording studio, dubbed "Hillbilly Central," was considered the nerve center of the nascent Outlaw country movement centered around Glaser, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

Glaser died August 13, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee, aged 79, after a long illness.