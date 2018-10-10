Tompall GlaserAmerican country singer/songwriter. Born 3 September 1933. Died 13 August 2013
Tompall Glaser Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Paul "Tompall" Glaser (September 3, 1933 – August 12, 2013) was an American outlaw country music artist.
Glaser was born in Spalding, Nebraska, the son of Alice Harriet Marie (née Davis) and Louis Nicholas Glaser. He was raised on a farm. Since the 1950s, he recorded as a solo artist and with his brothers Chuck and Jim in the trio Tompall & the Glaser Brothers. Tompall Glaser's highest-charting solo single was Shel Silverstein's "Put Another Log on the Fire", which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles (now Hot Country Songs) charts in 1975 and appeared with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Jessi Colter on the album Wanted! The Outlaws. In the 1970s his Nashville recording studio, dubbed "Hillbilly Central," was considered the nerve center of the nascent Outlaw country movement centered around Glaser, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.
Glaser died August 13, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee, aged 79, after a long illness.
Tompall Glaser Tracks
Molly Darling
Loving Her Was Easier
Drinkin' Them Beers
It Never Crossed My Mind
Put Another Log On The Fire
It'll Be Her
Streets of Baltimore
Back In Each Others Arms
I Just Wanna Hear The Music
Sold American
