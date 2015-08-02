Deke LeonardBorn 18 December 1944. Died 31 January 2017
Deke Leonard
1944-12-18
Deke Leonard Biography
Roger Arnold "Deke" Leonard (18 December 1944 – 31 January 2017) was a Welsh rock musician, "serving a life sentence in the music business". Best known as a member of the progressive rock band Man, which he joined and left several times, and for fronting his own rock and roll band Iceberg, which he formed and disbanded several times, he was also an author, raconteur and television panelist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deke Leonard Performances & Interviews
Deke Leonard Tracks
A Hard Way To Live
Deke Leonard
A Hard Way To Live
A Hard Way To Live
Last played on
