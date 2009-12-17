The WanderersEarly 80s UK punk band with Stiv Bators. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1981
The Wanderers
1980
The Wanderers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wanderers were a short-lived British punk rock band consisting of Stiv Bators and members of Sham 69, and active between 1980 and 1981. They recorded one album before splitting up.
The Wanderers Tracks
The Wanderers
The Wanderers Links
