Michael Shelley
Michael Shelley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c6bf132-6680-43f5-aebe-283d8a31b550
Michael Shelley Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Shelley is a New York based singer-songwriter. He has released 5 albums. He has opened tours in the United States for They Might Be Giants, Shonen Knife & Marshall Crenshaw, in Japan. Some members of Belle & Sebastian have played on his records & with him live on UK tours. Michael Shelley is also a disc jockey at freeform radio station WFMU, known for his weekly interviews with musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Shelley Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye Cheater
Michael Shelley
Goodbye Cheater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Cheater
Last played on
Michael Shelley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist