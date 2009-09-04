HORSE the bandFormed 1998
Horse the Band (stylized as HORSE the band) is an American metalcore band from Lake Forest, California who are best known for their 8-bit videogame-influenced sound combined with metal-core. Frontman Nathan Winneke once jokingly described their sound as "Nintendocore", although the band have gone to lengths reiterating that this merely describes the sound, not the substance.
