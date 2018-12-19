Franchinus GaffuriusBorn 5 January 1451. Died 15 June 1522
Franchinus Gaffurius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1451-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0c671ad0-228b-4d86-bea3-b764f55506ef
Franchinus Gaffurius Biography (Wikipedia)
Franchinus Gaffurius (Franchino Gaffurio; 14 January 1451 – 25 June 1522) was an Italian music theorist and composer of the Renaissance. He was an almost exact contemporary of Josquin des Prez and Leonardo da Vinci, both of whom were his personal friends.[citation needed] He was one of the most famous musicians in Italy in the late 15th and early 16th centuries.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franchinus Gaffurius Tracks
Sort by
Missa de Carneval; 3. Credo
Franchinus Gaffurius
Missa de Carneval; 3. Credo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missa de Carneval; 3. Credo
Performer
Last played on
Franchinus Gaffurius Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist