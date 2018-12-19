Franchinus Gaffurius (Franchino Gaffurio; 14 January 1451 – 25 June 1522) was an Italian music theorist and composer of the Renaissance. He was an almost exact contemporary of Josquin des Prez and Leonardo da Vinci, both of whom were his personal friends.[citation needed] He was one of the most famous musicians in Italy in the late 15th and early 16th centuries.[citation needed]