Grace Kelly (born Grace Chung; May 15, 1992) is an American musician, singer, entertainer, songwriter, arranger, and clinician. Kelly has produced and released recordings of her own, scored soundtracks, and tours with her band. She was named one of Glamour magazine's Top 10 College Women in 2011; and she has been featured on CNN.com and on the NPR radio shows Piano Jazz with both Marian McPartland and Jon Weber, as well as on WBGO's JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Working professionally since she was a preteen, Kelly has been dubbed a prodigy in the jazz world. In 2014, Kelly worked with the producer Stewart Levine on her EP, Working For The Dreamers, which was released in September of that year.

She was featured in the December 2015 issue of Vanity Fair as a notable millennial in the jazz world.

In her eighth year in a row being named to the Downbeat Critics Poll, Kelly won the 2016 64th Annual Downbeat Critics Poll "Rising Star Alto Saxophone"

Grace's 10th album release as a leader, Trying To Figure It Out (2016 PAZZ), was voted the number-two Jazz Album of the Year in the 2016 DownBeat readers' poll.