Matthew Michael Melton (born November 10, 1982) is an American musician, songwriter and producer. Best known as the vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for Warm Soda, he also previously fronted Bare Wires and Snake Flower 2. Melton currently fronts Dream Machine with his wife Doris and has also released solo material.
In 2012, Melton set up independent record label and recording studio Fuzz City where he is noted to have recorded and produced the majority of his music.
