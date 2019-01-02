Antonio JanigroBorn 21 January 1918. Died 1 May 1989
Antonio Janigro
1918-01-21
Antonio Janigro Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Janigro (21 January 1918 – 1 May 1989) was an Italian cellist and conductor.
Antonio Janigro Tracks
Jeptha excerpt ('Scenes of horror .. While in never-ceasing pain')
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Last played on
Air: 'Return, O God of hosts' from "Samson", Act 2
George Frideric Handel
Ensemble
Last played on
Lyrical Andante for Strings
Max Reger
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in D major
William Boyce
Last played on
